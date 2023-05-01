The Charlotte Independent School District (CISD) in Charlotte, TX, has been pushing chat rooms about transgenderism to children under the guise of mental health.
“On its surface, the district’s website appears like any other, with information on the school schedule, supplies list, and student hand book,” said Libs of TikTok in a blog post.
“But a closer look reveals an attempt at pushing gender ideology onto young students and their parents.”
The CISD’s counselling department has a separate web page dedicated to mental health resources, which is filled with information about gender identity. The page contains links to chat rooms where students are encouraged to seek advice from strangers.
Q Chat Space is one of the recommended websites. It purports to provide online discussion groups for sexual minority teens, facilitated by staff who are not mental health professionals.
LGBTQ Youth Chatrooms is included as one of the CISD’s mental health resources. These chat rooms are open to teens to talk in a safe space and be able to express themselves without fear of being judged.
These websites contain a quick escape button, which prompts the pages to shut down so parents cannot see what their children are up to.
Other resources offered on the website include Validation Station and LGBTQ Map.
Validation Station is a free texting service which sends gender-affirming, uplifting text messages to transgender and non-binary youth. LGBTQ Map is a colour-coded guide informing people which American states have sexual minority-inclusive curriculums and which do not.
The blog post went on to say the district offers harmful advice to parents dealing with sexual minority children. It quotes US President Joe Biden, who encouraged people to affirm transgender children because it is “one of the best things a parent, teacher, or doctor can do to help keep children from harm.”
However, the opposite is true. A study conducted in Sweden found transgender people have higher risks for mortality, suicidal behaviour, and psychiatric problems than the general population.
In an animated video featuring cartoon characters — Mr. Green and his gender-confused son — parents are given step-by-step guidance on how to respond to a child who comes out as transgender. Instead of seeking professional help for his troubled child like Mr. Green suggests, the video explains he is the problem and must affirm his child’s newfound identity no matter what.
“By suggesting that something is wrong, Mr. Green makes his child feel like no one understands or supports them,” said the narrator.
The video encourages parents to affirm their child’s gender identity or risk causing depression and hopelessness.
Libs of TikTok concluded by saying rural Texas children are “not immune to the gender ideology plaguing schools across America.” While some schools display their agenda in the curriculum, many disguise it under the guise of mental health.
“We will continue to uncover what schools are recommending to children to help protect them from this dangerous ideology,” it said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
