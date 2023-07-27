Drunk driving

A Calgary police officer stops vehicles to check for signs of impaired driving. 

 Courtesy Mike Symington/CBC

Texas has passed a bill ordering drivers convicted of intoxication manslaughter to pay restitution to the children of the parents or guardians killed, effective Sept. 1. 

“Notwithstanding Article 42.037(g) and subject to Subsection (c), the court shall determine an amount to be paid monthly for the support of the child until the child reaches 18 years of age or has graduated from high school, whichever is later,” said Republican State Rep. Craig Goldman (TX-97) in the bill. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

