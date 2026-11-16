Thames Valley trustees barred from schools under Ford supervision

TORONTO — Newly elected trustees on the Thames Valley District School Board were sworn in privately on November 13 and handed restrictions that bar them from entering schools, attending school events, speaking with staff, or updating the constituents who elected them.The trustees said they were sworn in one by one in separate meetings with the board’s provincial supervisor, the CEO, and the supervisor of board services. They were not allowed to meet or see one another; family and friends were also kept out, according to trustee Lori-Ann Pizzolato.“It seemed they wanted to rush you in, rush you out, don't talk to anyone,” Pizzolato told CBC News. “It didn't feel like a celebration where your constituents voted you in democratically and wanted you there for their voice.”A document given to the trustees states they cannot attend school-based events or enter schools, engage with school staff, or issue newsletters or similar updates to constituents “in their capacity as trustees.” They must forward any community inquiries to the board’s CEO and can only reply to confirm the inquiry was received and passed along. They have no access to board email, phones, computers, or staff support unless the supervisor directs otherwise..Trustee Sherri Moore called the process “deeply insulting.”“This is not acceptable to me and it shouldn’t be acceptable to anybody that they’re continuing to treat us like criminals,” Moore said. “It’s ridiculous. It’s insulting to us, it’s insulting to the voters.”Moore added that the restrictions cut off a channel for parents at a time when classrooms are large, teachers are stretched, and strikes are looming. “It is a system in crisis,” she said. “There's a mechanism for families to feel supported during these times, and they're just effectively cutting it off.”The restrictions match a protocol obtained earlier this month by The Trillium that applies to trustees at all eight Ontario school boards currently under provincial supervision. Education Minister Paul Calandra has said the newly elected trustees “knew what they were going to be subject to” when they ran and that he had “no intention of returning the boards back to the trustees anytime soon.” He reversed an earlier plan to delay the swearing-in so the trustees would be subject to the code of conduct..The Thames Valley board has been under supervision since April 2025, when Calandra appointed lawyer Paul Boniferro after a PricewaterhouseCoopers audit found indications of potential financial mismanagement. The audit followed a $38,000 three-day retreat in Toronto for senior officials in 2024. The board’s finances had moved from a $3.5-million surplus to a $17.3-million deficit. Subsequent reporting has cited ongoing deficits in the tens of millions, with projections of further growth.Boniferro is paid $366,000 a year, according to the London Free Press; trustees, by contrast, are unpaid under the supervision order. Public board and committee meetings have been sharply reduced since the takeover, and many are no longer livestreamed. The student trustee role has also been eliminated for now.