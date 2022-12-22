Doctors were shell-shocked when an 88-year-old Frenchman arrived at hospital with a World War One bomb stuck in his bum, reports The Daily Mail, citing French news organization Var-Matin.
The unnamed Frenchman and his bum bomb arrived at the Hospital Sainte Musse in Toulon, southern France, last Saturday evening seeking to have the artillery shell removed from his anus.
Hospital officials feared the antique explosive would detonate and partially evacuated the hospital.
They phoned a bomb scare report to disposal experts, who determined there was little risk of the shell exploding inside the man.
“An emergency occurred from 9 pm to 11:30 pm Saturday that required the intervention of bomb disposal personnel, the evacuation of adult and pediatric emergencies as well as the diversion of incoming emergencies,” said a hospital spokesperson in a statement.
“We had to manage the risk in a reactive framework. When in doubt, we took all the precautions.”
Evidently the bomb was a collector's item from the First World War and was commonly used by the French military in the early 1900s.
Apparently, the man had inserted it in his bottom for sexual pleasure.
“An apple, a mango, or even a can of shaving foam, we are used to finding unusual objects inserted where they shouldn’t be,” one doctor declared. “But a shell? Never!”
Medics took the elderly man into surgery, cutting open his abdomen in order to remove the relic, in what must have been a painful procedure.
Once it was dislodged, doctors measured the shell at eight inches long (20cm) and more than two inches wide (5cm).
The hospital spokesperson said the man was recovering well and was in good health.
(1) comment
Slow day Myke?
Have a great Christmas and New Year.
