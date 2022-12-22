Shellshocked
Doctors were shell-shocked when an 88-year-old Frenchman arrived at hospital with a World War One bomb stuck in his bum, reports The Daily Mail, citing French news organization Var-Matin.

The unnamed Frenchman and his bum bomb arrived at the Hospital Sainte Musse in Toulon, southern France, last Saturday evening seeking to have the artillery shell removed from his anus.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(1) comment

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Slow day Myke?

Have a great Christmas and New Year.

