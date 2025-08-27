THAT'S A LOT OF DOUGH: Foreign workers can earn $36/hour at Timmies

Canadian businesses currently hiring temporary foreign workers have been posted on JobWatch Canada — and some positions and their pay may be quite astonishing. The site lists Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA)-approved job listings, which can be filled by temporary foreign workers. But what is an LMIA?According to the Government of Canada's website, an LMIA is an application an employer must file prior to hiring a foreign worker..When an LMIA application is approved it means, "there is a need for a foreign worker to fill the job. It will also show that no Canadian worker or permanent resident is available to do the job. A positive LMIA is sometimes called a confirmation letter."The Western Standard found a few high-paying positions for foreign workers on JobWatch Canada.One, a systems security engineer for $95,000/yr in Vancouver, BC. Second, a Doctor of Medicine (MD) in Edmonton, AB for $178,213 - $327,151/yr. Third, a geotechnical engineer in Sudbury, ON for $92,000 - $120,000/yr. And finally, a family physician in Nepean, ON for $100 - $150/hr. .Michelle Rempel Garner, MP for Calgary Nose Hill and Shadow Minister for Immigration, mentioned on X that although Calgary's unemployment is at 7.7% and Alberta's youth employment is at 20.3%, positions which should be reserved for Canadian youth are being offered to foreign workers.As she states, "But a Calgary Tim Hortons wants to fill a job with a temporary foreign worker for $36/hr and the Liberals are going to let them!"