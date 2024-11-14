THAT'S NACHO CHEESE: North Van RCMP seek suspect after foiling $12,800 cheese heist

North Vancouver RCMP are appealing to the public for help in identifying a man involved in a brazen attempt to steal thousands of dollars’ worth of cheese from a Whole Foods store early on September 29.At approximately 4 a.m., officers patrolling near East 13th St. and a nearby laneway on Lonsdale Avenue noticed a cart full of cheese. .As they approached to investigate, a man emerged from a stairwell connected to the Whole Foods store. When he spotted the officers, he quickly fled the scene, leaving behind his cheesy loot.According to the RCMP, the suspect had broken into the Whole Foods and was in the process of attempting to steal the cart, filled with $12,800 worth of cheese. Due to the interruption by police, the cheese was abandoned, and unfortunately, it could no longer be sold after being removed from refrigeration.Const. Mansoor Sahak, spokesperson for the North Vancouver RCMP, highlighted this incident as an example of proactive policing. “Our officers are often engaged in proactive patrols to prevent and deter crime in high-risk areas. This instance underscores our intelligence-led approach to address emerging crime trends across North Vancouver,” he said.The RCMP have released CCTV footage of the suspect in hopes that the public might assist in identifying him. Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is encouraged to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311, referencing file #2024-19909. For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).