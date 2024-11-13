The backbone of green energy: Why steel is essential for renewables 

By HEIDI McKILLOP When most Canadians think of renewable energy, they likely don’t consider its link to coal mining. Coal mining is often viewed as a “thing of the past,” something we’ve moved beyond in modern society. But what if we told you that cities, bridges, wind turbines, and solar panels rely heavily on metallurgical coal to exist? What is the relationship between coal and steel? Here’s how steel is made: steelmaking coal is heated to over 1000C without oxygen, which prevents it from burning and causes it to melt. Once the coal is rapidly cooled in water or air, a carbon block known as coke is formed. Coke is used in a blast furnace with iron ore and other materials to create molten iron. Molten Iron is then blended with other metals to produce various types of steel. Certain opposition groups are hesitant to link wind and solar energy with coal, as it could impact their public image. Yet, the materials required for a single 3-MW wind turbine tell a clear story. According to the Northwest Mining Association, each turbine requires 335 tons of steel, 4.7 tons of copper, 1,200 tons of concrete, 3 tons of aluminum, and 2 tons of rare earth elements, among other materials. Both onshore and offshore turbines rely heavily on steel for construction. Onshore turbines have substantial concrete bases, while offshore turbines use steel foundations called monopiles and jacket structures. Considering the scale of wind turbine projects, it’s evident that renewable energy progress depends on mining. According to some projections, the demand for metallurgical coal is anticipated to grow by over 50% by 2050, largely driven by rapid population and industrial growth in regions like India, Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Demand for finished steel products in 2024 alone is forecasted to reach nearly 1.9 billion metric tons. Coal plays a crucial role in supporting global infrastructure and industrial development. It’s clear to see that cities across Canada are growing rapidly, with more people filling our urban centers. As skyscrapers rise, so does the demand for metallurgical coal. Will we continue to rely on other countries to supply resources that we already have here at home? According to the Government of Canada website, 96% of the metallurgical coal imported into Canada comes from the United States. Canada, in turn, exports its metallurgical coal to various countries, including China, Japan, South Korea, and the United States. While it’s tempting to rely on our southern neighbor for metallurgical coal, there are strategic, economic, and environmental reasons why Canada should prioritize its own coal production. Energy security and self-sufficiency should be at the top of every Canadian’s list. Relying too heavily on a single country leaves Canada’s essential manufacturing vulnerable to supply chain disruptions. Mining has long served as an economic foundation for many rural communities in Canada. A strong domestic coal industry could create more jobs and provide vital support for often-overlooked rural areas. This would not only boost employment but also stimulate local economies, benefiting nearby businesses and services. Producing coal domestically allows Canada to reduce economic leakage from imported resources, reinvesting directly into Canadian communities and the workforce. While the federal government has prioritized emissions reduction over the past decade, it's often overlooked that imported resources add to greenhouse gas emissions due to extensive travel by truck, train, and ship. In some cases, sourcing resources locally minimizes transport distances, helping Canada reduce its overall environmental footprint. The benefits of producing metallurgical coal domestically seem to outweigh the drawbacks of relying on imports. Prioritizing Canada’s coal resources bolsters our economy, supports rural communities, upholds environmental accountability, and positions the country as a key player in the global resource market. By responsibly utilizing our own coal resources, Canada can build a more resilient, self-reliant, and prosperous economy. This approach enables us to meet current demands while laying the groundwork for a sustainable future. A non-biding plebiscite on the proposed Northback mine in the Crowsnest Pass, will be put to a vote on November 25.The Grassy Mountain project sits on Category 4 land that was mined and abandoned, but never closed, over 60 years ago. Under the existing development proposals, it would produce about 4.5 million tonnes of high-grade steel making coal per year over 23 years.During the operations phase, the GMCP would employ approximately 400 direct workers and generate tens of millions of dollars annually in royalty payments and individual and corporate income taxes to the provincial and federal governments.For each coal job, there will be an additional three jobs in the trades, suppliers, and transportation, including the railway and ports in BC. In submissions, Northback says demand for metallurgical coal is expected to rise by more than 50% by 2050.The town of Pincher Creek believes the coal mine would be an economic driver for the entire region while municipality of Crowsnest Pass believes the project would provide essential tax relief and well paying jobs for residents.