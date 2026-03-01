THE BAN CONTINUES: List of hospitals across US banning transgender treatments for minors

There has been a trend sweeping hospitals across the US since the start of 2026 of banning transgender surgeries and treatments for minors.After the consecutive order in January last year, which stated it would not fund gender transition surgery and treatment for those under 19 years old, and it was temporarily blocked in March.However, in December, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) proposed another rule to withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding for hospitals if they choose to provide gender treatments for minors.Since then, hospitals across the country have been shutting down the minor transgender care units — fearing their funding will be pulled.Without further of ado, this is a list of hospitals which have recently announced the end to their "transgender care" programs:.1. New York University's (NYU) Langone Health: Announced this Wednesday, this major hospital network has canceled its gender treatment for minors.In a statement reported by The Guardian, a spokesperson for the hospital, Steve Ritea, stated, “Given the recent departure of our medical director, coupled with the current regulatory environment, we made the difficult decision to discontinue our Transgender Youth Health Program.” Also adding Langone's pediatric mental health services will continue to be open. Reportedly, Langone began canceling appointments for minors soon after the executive order was first issued. .2. University of Utah Health (UUH): UUH's decision came in two fell swoops, the first at the beginning of January and the second at the end.At the start of 2026, UUH announced they would be ending all transgender transition medical care, first with surgeries, and then hormone blockers.All gender treatments are required to stop come April 15.According to the Salt Lake Tribune, doctors are not allowed to coordinate hormonal care for these minor patients elsewhere at a different facility in the state..3. Rady Children's Hospital (RCH): Located in San Diego, California, has announced the closing of its transgender care for minors, at the end of January.In RCH's statement on the closure, they said "escalating federal actions" on transgender care influenced their decision, as well as a tip sent to the Inspector General of Health and Human Services' (HHS) office, which began an investigation. There are no details yet available regarding the investigation."These developments affect our role and responsibilities as a provider participating in federal programs such as Medicaid and Medicare, which are essential to caring for all children and families in our communities," said the statement..4. Mary Bridge Children's Hospital: Located in Tacoma, Washington, the hospital announced it would be ending the gender care for minors in January.“Due to recent escalations at the federal level to eliminate medical interventions to treat gender dysphoria for minors nationwide, as well as investigations and significant penalizations of health care organizations that provide such care, MultiCare Health System has made the difficult choice to close the MultiCare Mary Bridge Children’s Gender Health Clinic," stated hospital officials in a statement reported by Seattle's Child. “This was an incredibly painful decision, and one that we wish that we did not have to make."There were 320 children receiving hormones and puberty blockers at the time of closure, with 150 waiting to receive treatment..5. Lurie Children Hospital (LCH): Located in Chicago, Illinois, LCH announced its closure in late January."As we await Federal court rulings and assess the rapidly evolving legal landscape, at this time, Lurie Children's will not initiate gender-affirming medications for patients under age 18 who have not previously been treated with these therapies by our team," the hospital said in a statement. 6. Children's Hospital Wisconsin (CHW): This hospital, located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, decided to shut down minor transgender care down in January as well due to "federal government action," reports Wisconsin Public Radio.7. University of Wisconsin Hospital (UW Health): Located in Madison, Wisconsin, UW Health announced its closure of treatments in early January, citing federal actions influenced their decision..8. Children's Hospital Colorado (CHC): The hospital says it has only "paused" its treatment of transgender care for minors, according to the Colorado Sun. “We continue to believe that all families, including the families of transgender children, should have the ability to seek and receive the expert medical care their child needs to thrive," CHC said in a statement in early January.Federal authorities have also launched a case against the hospital, located in Aurora, Colorado.9. Denver Health (DU): Also announcing in January, it will be suspending its gender care services for minors..10. Fenway Health: Very much ahead of the curve, Fenway Health in Boston, Massachusetts, decided not to offer gender care (puberty and hormone blockers) in October.They cited the "shifting federal landscape" as the reason behind their decision. 11. Nationwide Children's Hospital: Way back in September, this Columbus Ohio hospital announced it would be saying goodbye to treating minors for gender-related care.They also cited the federal actions, according to WOSU Public Media. .This is also because the Ohio Supreme Court has allowed a state ban on gender transition treatments for minors, which is currently enforced, despite a current legal challenge still working its way through the courts.The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) has also recently come out with a statement advising there is little evidence gender transitioning care is beneficial for children, and doctors should not be so quick to use it.