‘The Boys’ tv show adds ‘political violence’ warning on heels of Trump assassination attempt

Popular Prime Video television series The Boys has tacked on a ‘political violence’ warning in the aftermath of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. The final episode of season four, initially named Assassination Run, was changed to Season Four Finale. The Boys, a fantasy political thriller depicting vigilantes and corrupt super villains and starring Antony Starr, in its season finale depicts scenes of fictional violence inspired by political tensions — but the team behind the show says it has nothing to do with Saturday’s shooting when Trump was shot in the ear, one man was killed and two people were seriously injured. A statement from the show’s creators, Prime Video and Sony TV advises, "any scene or plotline similarities to these real-world events are coincidental and unintentional.”“The season finale of The Boys contains scenes of fictional political violence, which some viewers may find disturbing, especially in light of the injuries and tragic loss of life during the assassination attempt on former President Trump," the statement said, per People Magazine. "The Boys is a fictional series that was filmed in 2023, and any scene or plotline similarities to these real-world events are coincidental and unintentional. Amazon, Sony Pictures Television and the producers of The Boys reject, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind.""This episode contains scenes of fictional political violence. Any similarities to recent events are completely coincidental and unintentional."