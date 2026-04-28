The case of the pilfered peacock in Stony Plain

Mounties west of Edmonton are asking for the public’s help after a truck carrying two live peacocks was stolen in Stony Plain, raising concerns about the animals’ safety.The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say the theft was reported on Sunday from the 60 block of Boulder Blvd. in Stony Plain. The vehicle was transporting crated peacocks at the time it was taken.Police describe the missing vehicle as a white 2005 Ford F-350 Crew Cab with aluminum bed rails and a headache rack equipped with a light bar. It also features a chrome bumper with additional amber lights mounted on the grille and bears British Columbia licence plate SY7996.Investigators say the truck remains outstanding and are particularly concerned for the wellbeing of the animals inside, noting they may be at risk without proper care.A breeding pair of peacocks can cost more than $1,500.Mounties are now appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle or has information about its whereabouts to come forward.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Parkland RCMP non-emergency line or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.