The Centurion Project founder refuses Western Standard's interview request

EDMONTON— The Centurion Project founder, David Parker, refused to speak with the Western Standard on Friday after Western Standard columnist and show host, Cory Morgan, heavily criticized his group's alleged use of Alberta's List of Electors when constructing their database. "Sorry buddy, considering the behaviour of Cory Morgan, I won’t be speaking to you guys," wrote Parker in a text message to the Western Standard on Friday. Parker and the Centurion Project received a cease-and-desist from Elections Alberta on Wednesday, and a court injunction on Thursday ordered them to remove its Alberta electors database from their website, amid allegations it was compiled from Alberta's elector list. The Western Standard issued an initial request for an interview on Thursday, to which Parker said he would "reach out" after his group finished working with lawyers to crafter their response to the allegations. .Alberta's List of Electors is a compilation of every eligible voter in Alberta and includes each individual's full name, address, postal code, phone number, unique identifier number, electoral division, and voting area.Access to the elector list is restricted to political parties, MLAs, election candidates, and Elections Alberta officials, and can only be used under specific circumstances.Elections Alberta said it received a complaint about The Centurion Project's potential use of the list on Monday, at which point it launched an investigation into the validity of the claims and ultimately found initial reason to believe the list may have been used.Their investigation also found indications that The Centurion Project got information, at least in part, from a copy of the List of Electors issued to the Republican Party of Alberta..The Centurion Project issued a statement on Thursday evening, saying they plan to cooperate with Elections Alberta's investigation, but did not say whether they gathered their database information from Alberta's List of Electors."The Centurion Project relied on a third party to provide us with datasets for this tool," reads their statement."The Centurion Project is aware of recent allegations regarding the app’s data. We have taken action to shutdown the app until we can ensure that the dataset is compliant with Alberta and Federal privacy laws."Many individuals on both sides of the Alberta independence debate have been critical of The Centurion Project's alleged use of the list and its reluctance to disclose the source of its data..Alberta independence advocates, such as Morgan, have expressed frustration with the alleged actions, claiming that, if true, Parker's group has severely damaged the independence movement's momentum, and, if not, they should reveal their source and repair some of the damage."The issue with the Centurion Project and electors lists should be easy to resolve quickly," wrote Morgan in an X post on Thursday."If the Centurian Project built its database from buying info from Canada Post or a phone book, they can prove that easily. If it's an electors list, some people are in some deep s***."Morgan got into a spat with Parker on X on Friday after suggesting that Alberta independence supporters should focus on telling Albertans why the movement will not condone the "abuse of personal information," rather than trying to claim that what happened "isn't a big deal.".Parker informed the Western Standard he would not be taking an interview in the midst of his exchange with Morgan."It sounds like an excuse, and if he won't talk to a publication where an opinion writer has a different view than his, then he's not going to talk to anybody, which is part of the issue," Morgan told the Western Standard in response to Parker's decision. "It's where I've been questioning him.""I'm an independence advocate, that's never been a secret, and I see what's happening is something that potentially is doing some very serious damage to the whole movement, and it's totally within David Parker's hands to just tell people where he got the data, and he's refusing to do it. So yes, I'm going to keep the pressure up."The Western Standard also requested comments from the Republican Party of Alberta on Friday.