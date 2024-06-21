The choice is Calgary Signal Hill's, tomorrow

Voting for the Conservative Party of Canada's nomination in the Calgary Signal Hill riding takes place on Saturday, June 22 between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm at the Webber Academy's Performing Arts Centre Foyer.Kelly Hopper, businesswomanBorn and raised Calgarian, I care deeply about this city.I am a businesswoman and licensed accountant and have spent the last 20 years working across the globe, in senior finance and operational roles, for Fortune 500 companies in both Texas and in Europe, and on assignments in Asia and North America.I know how important our energy sector is to our economy, and I have seen firsthand how Texans have proudly embraced their energy sector in a way our current federal government, sadly, will not.But my business experience has taught me how to turn the seemingly impossible around.As our current economic situation clearly shows us, we cannot afford to sit back on our heels as a country and waste the huge economic potential of our natural resources. Canada can and should be an affordable place to live again, where good jobs and reasonable home prices keep our children from leaving for opportunities in other countries.I hear on the doorstep that you want government to be accountable and balance budgets, as you must in your businesses and homes. You don’t want your children burdened with more government debt for the rest of their lives. You feel you have been ‘tricked’ and that the current government pulled out the rug from underneath you by increasing tax on your investments for your long-term future. I feel the same way. I will strongly advocate for the repeal of the recent increase to the capital gains tax and if anything, see it lowered rather than raised.You want a government that values your freedoms and respects your choices. You want an MP who is accessible and cares about you throughout their term and who advocates for you. I want those things too. And I am ready to work hard for them.www.kellyhopper.caMichael Kim, businessmanI’ve been incredibly blessed. It’s a funny way to start an article, a bittersweet reminder of Valentine’s Day 2022, when the Trudeau government invoked the Emergencies Act. My wonderful (and thankfully, patient) wife put up with my eavesdropping on a neighbouring table as they expressed their shock at the day’s events.Two things were crystal clear to me in that moment. How lucky I was to be there with her, and how shocked I was at the direction of my country. The pandemic showed us the consequences of terrible governance and the need for leadership at every level that will push back against overreach.The same governance problems that plagued Canada before the pandemic have gotten worse and are pushing our country to the brink.We have governments that make it impossible to build, whether housing or the energy infrastructure we need to supply global demand. We have judicial overreach and a broken bail system that leaves us less safe, and puts our communities at risk.We have a government we can’t afford. Interest payments are now over 10% of government revenue and rising. We need change and we need leadership that will fight for it.Perhaps worst of all, we’re losing hope. Canadians, especially Albertans, are starting to believe that nothing we do, can make a difference. They are wrong.Hope is the belief that tomorrow will be better than today and you have the power to make it so. I’m not naïve enough to believe that I can change the world, but I am stubborn enough to die trying if it means a better future for my kids. We can change the course of our country and put Canadians back in control. I ask not just for your vote, but to hold me (and our party) to account. Learn more at MikeKim.caDave McKenzie, lawyerLike most of you, I am concerned about the road that our country is on and the future we are making for our children. I do believe that we can change direction and that Canada can again be admired within and without as a place of opportunity, a place where hard work and persistence will be rewarded, and a place we are proud to call our home.Residents in Signal Hill want an MP who communicates their views and expectations to Ottawa and brings back details concerning the plans and directions of the government. I offer a strong voice for Calgary Signal Hill in a Pierre Poilievre majority government.My priorities include the repeal of Bill C-69; reduction of regulation and tax to support private industry; reducing the size and cost of the federal government; supporting our world-class oil and gas industry; and environmental policies that focus on technology and adaptation, not unrealistic measures that increase costs.I am different than the other candidates because: I live in the riding and have for more than 20 years. All of the other candidates either don’t live here or have moved into the riding recently.I’m not a career politician looking for a job. I’m seeking public office because I believe that good people need to step up and serve.I’ve been a local conservative volunteer, donor, EDA president and campaign chair.I have a successful business and legal career working with small and medium sized business clients across industries, and I have been a business owner myself.I was a Foreign Service Officer, having worked in Ottawa and in our Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela serving the oil & gas industry.Thank you for your participation in this very important decision for our community.https://positivelyconservative.ca/bio/Jeremy Nixon, politicianBefore entering politics, I spent 15 years in the non-profit sector working front line and managing multi-million-dollar programs that were largely reliant on the generosity of community. There I saw firsthand how a well-managed economy helps everyone. In 2015 when Trudeau and Notley took over, the economy struggled; so did the non-profit sector. This led to a greater dependency on government as donations decreased, but the need for services didn’t.As MLA, and Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services, I was part of a government that brought jobs and prosperity back to Alberta after years of NDP mismanagement. In only four years we eliminated the structural deficit, balanced three budgets in a row, paid down the debt, started building our heritage fund, supported our most vulnerable and created the economic conditions for Alberta to lead the country in private sector job growth. During my time as Minister we saw fewer individuals reliant on income support, because we invested in job training programs that helped people access the labor market.I firmly believe that as conservatives we must get our fiscal house in order. Under this federal government, the deficit grows every year, with no plan to pay it back. Canada is on track for its worst decline in living standards in over 40 years. We need to bring common sense back to Ottawa. Big government is not the answer: It is bigger, more centralized government that led us into this mess.Pierre is going to need Conservatives with experience who can hit the ground running. I’d like to take what we’ve done in Alberta and bring it to Ottawa. I am committed to stopping the growth of government, eliminating the carbon tax, ending deficit spending, cancelling censorship laws, streamlining our energy and regulatory legislation, and supporting our most vulnerable. https://votenixon.ca/