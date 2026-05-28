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The Confluence — really Fort Calgary — announces big expansion plans

The plan says the site must expand its historical narrative beyond Fort Calgary and the North-West Mounted Police to include indigenous histories, colonization, settlement and future uses.
The Confluence — really Fort Calgary — announces big expansion plans
The Confluence — really Fort Calgary — announces big expansion plans
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