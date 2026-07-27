THE COUGH SYRUP MURDER: Two more charged in 2020 Chestermere homicide

Alberta RCMP have laid first-degree murder charges against two more men in the 2020 killing of an 18-year-old Chestermere resident, marking the latest development in a homicide investigation that has now resulted in three people facing murder charges.The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit announced Monday that Harmanjot Chumber, 24, of Edmonton, and Dalvir Sidhu, 33, of Rocky View County, have each been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the death of Sahil Grewal.Grewal died in hospital on April 6, 2020, three days after an incident on April 3.According to RCMP, investigators determined Chumber and Sidhu were parties to the alleged offence following further investigation into the case.Both men were formally charged on July 16.With assistance from the Fugitive Apprehension Sheriff Support Team, Chumber was arrested in Edmonton on July 22. Following a judicial interim release hearing, he was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Calgary on Aug. 10.Sidhu surrendered to police in Calgary on July 24 with assistance from the Calgary Police Service's Gang Suppression Team. He was also remanded into custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 7 in Calgary.The latest charges follow the arrest of Mohit Sandhu, a 24-year-old Conrich resident, who was charged in July 2025 with first-degree murder and attempted murder after a five-year RCMP investigation.Police allege Sandhu delivered a mixture of cough syrup and fentanyl to Grewal, who consumed the substance and later died.Investigators also allege the same substance was intended for a second man, 25-year-old Calgary resident Jaskaran Sidhu. Police said Sidhu never received or consumed the substance and was not injured.Sandhu remains in custody on other matters.RCMP are continuing to investigate the case and are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact the Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8777 or their local police service.Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers.