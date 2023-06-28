Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
The Democracy Fund (TDF) is crowdfunding for the legal defence for Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich.
TDF announced in a press release Wednesday it would back her legal fees.
Lich has been charged with several minor, non-violent offences including mischief. Her trial is scheduled to run for four weeks, beginning September 5. Her legal team is being led by Lawrence Greenspon, a senior criminal lawyer in Ottawa.
"Tamara's prosecution shows how a prominent political dissident is treated by our justice system," said Alan Honner, TDF's director of litigation.
"Many people see Tamara as a political prisoner as her prosecution has been impassioned, and she has already been imprisoned for 49 days on relatively minor charges. She is now facing a month-long trial, which is prohibitively expensive for the average person."
The Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms continues to provide a legal defence to Tamara Lich and many other truckers who are being sued by Ottawa resident Zexi Li.
"The trucker convoy exposed the government's willingness to invoke extraordinary powers to suppress a nationwide protest that was remarkably peaceful," added Honner. "Tamara has become the face of that protest, so there is a lot at stake in the outcome of her trial."
For those who wish to assist with Tamara's case, you can make a tax-deductible donation to support Tamara by clicking here.
