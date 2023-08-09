Young man charged with crime against trans community

TDF said it decided to assist in the defence of the accused young man because of its mandate to "preserve and promote civil liberties, including freedom of expression."

An 18-year-old man from Ontario, criminally charged with public incitement of hatred toward the transgender community, is now being defended by the Democracy Fund (TDF).

It is alleged the man hung posters at a public high school that contained a QR code linking to a video that, it is alleged, was hateful toward the transgender community.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

guest1019
guest1019

Our beloved furher, Herr Trudeau and his band of fascist cronies, has destroyed all trust in government and the courts of this now banana republic called Canada. What they have done is unforgivable and quite possibly irreparable.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

What about the vile psychopath Trudeau’s hate speech against the “unvaxxed”?

What about the CBCs hate speech against the “unvaxxed” ?

The “unvaxxed” were subjugated to the biggest hate campaign in Canadian history

Alterego64
Alterego64

It is not hate speech unless it is against the agenda.

The Plandemic and discrimination against the "unvaxxed" will go down in history. The weak minded fools discriminated against all unvaxxed people, white, brown, black and every colour in between.

They wanted division, but we wth Pure Bloods have united as one, strong and untainted.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

