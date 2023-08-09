Founded in 2021, the TDF is a Canadian charity dedicated to constitutional rights, advancing education and relieving poverty.
TDF said it promotes constitutional rights through litigation and public education. It also supports access to justice initiatives for Canadians whose civil liberties have been infringed by government lockdowns and other public policy responses to the pandemic.
The allegations, of "public incitement of hatred" have not been proven in court.
The offence of public incitement of hatred is committed when a person communicates statements in a public place that incite hatred against an identifiable group.
The maximum punishment is two years imprisonment.
Alan Honner, TDF’s litigation director, explains, in the criminal context, the term "hatred" has been interpreted as an emotion of an "intense and extreme nature” that is clearly associated with the “vilification and detestation” of an identifiable group.
As interpreted by the courts, Honner said expression is not criminal merely because it ridicules, belittles or affronts the dignity of a person.
TDF said it decided to assist in the defence of the accused young man because of its mandate to "preserve and promote civil liberties, including freedom of expression."
"As a majority of the Supreme Court of Canada recently affirmed in Ward v. Quebec, freedom of expression does not exist unless it gives rise to a duty to tolerate what other people say," TDF said.
"A society which only protects conventional or harmless expression is not a free society."
(4) comments
Our beloved furher, Herr Trudeau and his band of fascist cronies, has destroyed all trust in government and the courts of this now banana republic called Canada. What they have done is unforgivable and quite possibly irreparable.
What about the vile psychopath Trudeau’s hate speech against the “unvaxxed”?
What about the CBCs hate speech against the “unvaxxed” ?
The “unvaxxed” were subjugated to the biggest hate campaign in Canadian history
It is not hate speech unless it is against the agenda.
The Plandemic and discrimination against the "unvaxxed" will go down in history. The weak minded fools discriminated against all unvaxxed people, white, brown, black and every colour in between.
They wanted division, but we wth Pure Bloods have united as one, strong and untainted.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.