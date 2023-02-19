Ontario teacher Chanel Pfahl

Ontario teacher Chanel Pfahl 

Ontario teacher Chanel Pfahl maintained her teaching certificate despite disagreeing with critical race theory, continuing a winning streak for The Democracy Fund (TDF).

In March 2022, Pfahl was advised by the Ontario College of Teachers (OCT) she was under investigation for comments she made online in a private Facebook group. The comments consisted of posts opposing the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) in school and a YouTube video of a speech by Kemi Badenoch, a racialized British Parliamentarian who also opposed the teaching of CRT.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Goose
Goose

Based.

MLC
MLC

Two of the most important issues arriving from this are; An organization such as TDF is not only required but almost mission critical to protection from illogical or unjust prosecution in Canada and;

The Crown Prosecutor's have such substantial immunity from correction or responsibility for acting (allegedly) on behalf of the public, (Crown). Had it had not been for the intervention of the TDF there is a high probability of 'successful' prosecution. Possibly a judge may have recognized the Charter issues. This also leads into the unilateral right of the prosecutor to 'stay' or withdraw charges with no responsibility attached to the financial or other public price the accused may have suffered.

