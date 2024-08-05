The Democracy Fund helps Ontario lockdown protester avoid a year in jail

Legal action by the The Democracy Fund has kept an Ontario anti-lockdown rally attendee from a one-year sentence.The Crown's office has officially withdrawn all charges against Randal Linton, a Waterloo, Ontario resident who attended an anti-lockdown rally in 2021. Linton had been charged with failure to comply under the Reopening Ontario Act and an additional charge under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. Upon conviction, Linton could have been jailed for a maximum of 1 year and fined up to $100,000. As part of the resolution, Mr. Linton agreed to make a $300 donation to the local food bank. Linton attended the rally to protest the government's restrictions on social gatherings, a stance captured on video — which eventually led to the charges being issued by the police.Adam Blake-Gallipeau, lawyer with The Democracy Fund (TDF), expressed satisfaction with the outcome."Mr. Linton's participation in the rally was a legitimate exercise of his charter rights to peacefully assemble and express his views. We are pleased that he can now move forward with his life," said Blake-Gallipeau.TDF's advocacy resulted in the withdrawal of the charges through negotiation, highlighting the importance of vigorous defence counsel in protecting individual rights.Linton expressed his gratitude in a TDF press release. "I wouldn't have been able to pay a serious fine, and the stress on my family was huge. I'm grateful for the work TDF did," said Linton.Last month, TDF invited all Canadians facing COVID-19-related fines to contact them for possible free legal assistance as they continue the fight against government overreach. TDF has successfully helped thousands of Canadians with charges under the Quarantine Act, saving them more than $56 million in fines.Time is running out for Canadian prosecutors to convict those who defied public health orders. Under Canadian law, timely completion of legal matters is crucial and failure to do so may fatally compromise the government's case. This was established under Section 11(b) of our Charter and affirmed in 2016 under R. v. Jordan.TDF welcomes those facing COVID-19 -related fines to use TDF's contact page to reach them, or click here.