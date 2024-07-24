The Democracy Fund rallies to defend Edmonton pathologist Hodkinson

The Democracy Fund (TDF) is defending Dr. Roger Hodkinson of Edmonton in his legal fight with respect to several complaints brought against him by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA).The CPSA has charged Hodkinson with professional misconduct in allegedly wrong conduct in many statements regarding the COVID-19 response.Hodkinson's lawyer, Sarah Miller, said: "The CPSA continues to prosecute Dr. Hodkinson for expressing his opinions on the government's response to COVID-19. We are proceeding to a five-day hearing in November for the CPSA to hear and determine whether Dr. Hodkinson breached his obligations under the Code of Ethics and Professionalism. The hearing represents a considerable use of resources to exercise authority over Dr. Hodkinson's public expression of his closely held beliefs."The CPSA's Amended Notice of Hearing slates hearings on Hodkinson to take place November 18-21, starting at 9 am, on Zoom.Some charges stem from statements Hodkinson made at a November 13, 2020 virtual public meeting before Edmonton city council. He identified himself as a medical specialist in pathology and former assistant professor in the faculty of medicine at the University of Alberta.The CPSA alleges one or more of the statements were presented as medical opinion that was outside the scope of practice as a pathologist, which Hodkinson allegedly did not state. Also, one or more statements were allegedly contrary to the Canadian Medical Association Code of Ethics and Professionalism.The CPSA took specific issue with Hodkinson’s comments that the pandemic amounted to nothing more than a bad flu season, that masks were “utterly useless” and without evidence for their effectiveness, that daily doses of Vitamin D had been shown to greatly reduce the likelihood of infection, and that Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw was leading people “down the garden path.”Hodkinson is also in trouble for an April 9, 2021 interview with Anna Brees posted on Twitter (“X”). Here he said, “So, the vaccine is first of all unnecessary. Secondly, it's reckless in terms of how it's being introduced because it's certainly not been shown to be safe.” He added, “Anyone that's saying that this vaccine is safe without any qualification is guilty, in my opinion, if they're in medicine, of medical malpractice.”In an online video posted April 11, 2021 Hodkinson told one “Dr. M” that “Masks, …social distancing and closures of all kinds have no consensus for effectiveness in the medical literature. And, in fact, the weight of evidence is against these measures.”Hodkinson said testing for COVID-19 in people with no symptoms “should stop immediately. It has no purpose.” He said it “is not only useless because of countless false positives, but counterproductive because it drives ongoing public hysteria.”The Edmonton doctor said the arrival of spring would bring more Vitamin D in sunshine and make the pandemic “disappear again.” As for public measures, “[N]othing works to stop the spread of this virus through society. Nothing could work. Nothing did work. And nothing will work.”Hodkinson also told Rebel News on April 14, 2021 he estimated 70% false positives in COVID tests of asymptomatic people due to “a massively wrong testing protocol, done by largely inexperienced people, a test that was never designed for this type of application. … This is absolutely outrageous use of technology.”On its hearing notice, the CPSA added, “Although open to the public, the Hearing Tribunal can close a portion or all of the Hearing at any time. When this occurs, all those who registered to attend will be asked to leave. “To attend, please contact Hearings.Director@cpsa.ab.ca by November 11, 2024.”