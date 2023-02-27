The Democracy Fund slams Public Order Emergency Commission final report

The Democracy Fund slams Public Order Emergency Commission final report

The Democracy Fund says it understands why some Canadians are “puzzled” that the Public Order Emergency Commission justified Ottawa’s use of the Emergency [War Measures] Act against freedom convoy protesters.

“You might be asking yourself how this result came about. Isn't there a clear legal test about threats or acts of serious violence against persons or property? If anything, it seemed like the Freedom Convoy was remarkable for its lack of violence, especially for a protest of its size.  Any violence that did occur was minor and atypical of the protest dynamic,” the TDF legal team wrote in a Monday press release.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

rker225
rker225

Judge Rouleau posits that 'They only needed to show there were ‘reasonable grounds’ to believe that there were acts or threats of serious violence for ideological purposes'

If a jury considers there is reasonable grounds for acquittal of a defendant they declare not guilty. Does it work the other way around that a defendant is considered guilty on reasonable grounds of belief? What kind of judge is that?

Report Add Reply
RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Why on earth would our parliamentary system allow a biased commission to be setup for the review. This should have been a public non-partisan review committee. It's the same for in-parliament committees who have notoriously been imbalanced with hyper Liberal participants. Ludicrous. Doesn't work in the least.

Report Add Reply
guest399
guest399

Canada is corrupt.

Report Add Reply
Vince_403
Vince_403

Paul Rouleau is a disgrace to Judges

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

It would be better if they just slammed the corrupt judge...really hard.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.