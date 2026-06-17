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'THE ENTIRE ESTABLISHMENT WANTS US TO FAIL': Rupert Lowe's rape gang report goes viral as mainstream media stays silent

On Tuesday, Restore Britain leader and independent MP Rupert Lowe released the explosive 219-page Independent Rape Gang Inquiry report, and the silence from the mainstream media in the United Kingdom has been deafening.
On Tuesday, Restore Britain leader and independent MP Rupert Lowe released the explosive 219-page Independent Rape Gang Inquiry report, and the silence from the mainstream media in the United Kingdom has been deafening.image generated by ChatGPT AI
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