'THE ENTIRE ESTABLISHMENT WANTS US TO FAIL': Rupert Lowe's rape gang report goes viral as mainstream media stays silent

CALGARY — On Tuesday, Restore Britain leader and independent MP Rupert Lowe released the explosive 219-page Independent Rape Gang Inquiry report, and the silence from the mainstream media in the United Kingdom has been deafening.The report details the systematic abuse, rape, and trafficking of at least 250,000 young British girls by Pakistani Muslim rape gangs and alleges the abuse was compounded by repeated failures by police, social services, local authorities, the National Health Service (NHS), and government officials..Lowe shared the report on X, sending shockwaves across the social media platform. His post has since garnered more than 26 million views.However, as of Wednesday, no major British mainstream media outlet — including the BBC, The Guardian, The Telegraph, or the Daily Mail — had published any articles on the report or the reaction surrounding it.There were two articles published Tuesday that focused on the ongoing Makerfield by-election, where concerns have emerged that Restore Britain could split the right-wing vote and damage Nigel Farage's Reform UK party in future elections.One was released by The Times, and the other, published by The Independent, was titled Rupert Lowe is rapidly becoming the most dangerous man you've never heard of, and written by John Rentoul, the publication's chief political commentator.The article makes no mention of the inquiry report itself. Instead, Rentoul argues that Lowe's growing social media presence — which he claims is being "promoted" by Elon Musk on X — is allowing him to reach increasingly large audiences..'THE MOST WIDESPREAD SCANDAL THAT HAS EVER BESET BRITAIN': Restore leader Rupert Lowe releases rape gang report."For those concerned about the resurgence of the politics of Enoch Powell, Lowe's success is alarming," Rentoul writes."He goes much further than Farage. He wants Britain to stop providing asylum to any refugees; he wants to house existing asylum seekers in tents; and he wants to deport legally resident foreign nationals if they live in social housing or claim benefits."Reaction to the rape gang inquiry online has been swift and overwhelmingly one of outrage, with many commentators calling for criminal investigations and accountability for officials who allegedly ignored or concealed the abuse..Blaze Media columnist Auron MacIntyre stated that the UK "is guilty of a war crime against its own population, that's not hyperbole.""If international law was anything but a fake and gay joke, we would be holding Nuremberg trials and using UK politicians as chandeliers," he wrote on X..American conservative commentator and author Matt Walsh called the rape gang report "one of the worst scandals in the history of the Western world" and said that "anyone who ignores this story is forever discredited from this point forward."Walsh also said one of the most disturbing aspects of the report was the role played by social workers."British social workers are some of the most evil, sadistic perverts on the planet," Walsh wrote.."A huge number of the most grievous cases of abuse involve a social worker standing by and letting it happen, or actively facilitating it."Elon Musk offered a brief reaction to the report, stating: "Those who knew must go to prison for a long time.".Some commentators, however, argued that the timing of the report's release — just days before the Makerfield by-election — suggested it was being used for political purposes.."[Lowe] uses rape victims for personal political gain two days before a by-election," said former Secretary of State and current Reform UK member Nadine Dorries.Roshan Salih, editor of British Muslim news site 5 Pillars, wrote that the report was "dodgy" and "compiled by Islam haters designed to come out with a predetermined outcome."."It weaponizes real crimes and trauma for political purposes, in this case Rupert Lowe's career," Salih wrote..On Wednesday, Lowe announced he had tabled a motion in Parliament calling on the British government to formally respond to the inquiry's findings and recommendations. The motion urges the government to demonstrate that "no consideration of political sensitivity, community relations, or fear of causing offence will ever again take precedence over the protection of children."Lowe also addressed the lack of mainstream media coverage, accusing the BBC of ignoring the inquiry's findings despite previously reporting on allegations related to the inquiry's fundraising efforts.."When we held our hearings, zero coverage. Silence. Same for our report now," Lowe posted on X."The most comprehensive and honest analysis of the rape gang scandal. Ignored. It clearly is of public interest, because they covered the negative story with such enthusiasm. So can you tell me why they won't report our findings? The entire establishment wants us to fail. We will not."The British government has yet to issue a formal response to Lowe's parliamentary motion or the inquiry's recommendations.