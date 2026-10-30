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THE GREAT STORK DERBY: How a dead lawyer’s prank sparked a 10-year baby race in Toronto

The Great Stork Derby; Timleck family, one of four winners of the Great Stork Derby, 1936
The Great Stork Derby; Timleck family, one of four winners of the Great Stork Derby, 1936ChatGPT
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Great Stork Derby
Charles Vance Millar
Toronto history
Toronto's great stork derby
Toronto 1930s