News

THE HATE NETWORK: New film premieres in Calgary, sparks discussion on censorship and civil liberties in Canada

The Hate Network, a new documentary directed by comedian and political commentator Greg Wycliffe, had its world premiere Tuesday night at Canyon Meadows Cinema in Calgary.
The Hate Network, a new documentary directed by comedian and political commentator Greg Wycliffe, had its world premiere Tuesday night at Canyon Meadows Cinema in Calgary.Greg Wycliffe via X
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Freedom Convoy
Tamara Lich
Chris Barber
John Carpay
Jamie Sale
Jojo Ruba
Randy Hillier
Antifa
Billboard Chris
Bruce Pardy
Artur Pawlowski
Frances Widdowson
Jeremy Mackenzie
Greg Wycliffe
Covid 19
Covid Mandates
David Haskell
Canadian Anti-Hate Network
Southern Poverty Law Center
The Hate Network

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news