News

IRCC is aiming to accelerate permanent residence for 33,000 foreign workers

This initiative is aiming to help reduce the share of temporary residents to less than 5% of the population by the end of 2027.
Immigration Minister Lena Diab’s department produced a draft guide that reflects what cabinet described as a “restructuring” of how both newcomers and citizens understand Canada’s past.
Immigration Minister Lena Diab’s department produced a draft guide that reflects what cabinet described as a “restructuring” of how both newcomers and citizens understand Canada’s past.Robert Short/CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Canadian Citizenship
IRCC
Lena Diab
immigration, IRCC
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news