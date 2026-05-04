IRCC is aiming to accelerate permanent residence for 33,000 foreign workers

CALGARY — The Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (IRCC) Lena Metlege Diab, announced Monday progress on the department’s one-time In-Canada Workers Initiative, which accelerates the transition of up to 33,000 workers in Canada to permanent residence in 2026 and 2027. The one-time In-Canada Workers Initiative was announced in Budget 2025, and will help reduce existing permanent residents inventories to help ensure that workers with ties to Canada are able to continue contributing in the long term. IRCC is accelerating eligible applications from existing inventories of work permit holders who have applied for permanent residence. These eligible workers are already supporting their smaller and rural communities’ labour and economic needs, and they: Have applied through the Provincial Nominee Program, the Atlantic Immigration Program, the community immigration pilots, the caregiver pilots or the AgriFood Pilot; andHave been living in smaller communities in Canada for 2 years or more..If the criteria is met, the IRCC will grant permanent residence to applicants in communities with labour gaps, and those in-demand sectors in rural areas.With this initiative, between January 1 and February 28, 3,600 workers were granted permanent residency. The IRCC is aiming to transition at least 20,000 workers to permanent residency in 2026, with the remaining in 2027.“This initiative is designed to promote economic growth and address labour shortages in key sectors where they are most needed — in smaller Canadian communities. By transitioning temporary residents who are already living and contributing to their communities to permanent residence, we’re providing the certainty and the stability needed to maintain and grow vibrant local economies,” stated Diab.