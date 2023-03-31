If you’re in Calgary, you’ll be disappointed to know The Last of Us has seen the last of us.
Deadline is reporting the HBO drama is moving to Vancouver for the filming of Season 2.
“Fans of the 2013 video game that inspired The Last of Us know a significant part of the story in Part II takes place in the Pacific Northwest,” reports Deadline.
“Rumours swirled about Vancouver being the primary filming location for the second season, which follows the events of The Last of Us Part II, the sequel to the first game.”
“A large portion of the events of that game takes place in Seattle, Wash., which Vancouver has turned into for other TV shows and films.”
The show follows Joel, played by Mandalorian and Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal, and 14-year-old Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, also of Game of Thrones fame. Joel is tasked with protecting Ellie, who is immune to the fungus outbreak that turned most people into the ‘infected.’
Filming of the first season began in July 2021 in Calgary, with production lasting about a year, with different locales in Alberta doubling as Texas, Wyoming, and Missouri.
Based on the series’ production in Calgary and other parts of Alberta, the economic impact of The Last of Us being filmed in Vancouver will be substantial.
Although not substantiated, word is Season One cost roughly US$15 million per episode to produce.
The show was mentioned in Alberta’s 2023 budget.
“Building on the tourism-related success of HBO’s The Last of Us, Budget 2023 also provides an increase of $100 million over the next three years for the Film and Television Tax Credit, to attract more productions to the province that will create jobs, diversify the economy and showcase Alberta as a world-class travel destination.”
The show’s first season was so successful, after the first two episodes HBO renewed it for a second season, after it became the second-largest premiere after House of the Dragon.
Speaking to Deadline, creators/executive producers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann explained why viewers saw fewer and fewer infected people as the first season went on.
“I will say that even though we were green lit for a season of television, Neil and I felt like we couldn’t just make a season of television without considering what would come after,” said Mazin.
“There is more The Last of Us to come. I think the balance is not always just about within an episode or even episode to episode, but season to season. It’s quite possible there will be a lot more infected later.”
HBO has not announced details about upcoming storylines or when production will begin.
Columnist
Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.
(2) comments
No reason to watch this woke, zombie free, snooze fest now.
Show is infected with wokeism. Highly contagious to youth.
