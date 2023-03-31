The Last of Us in Calgary

The Last of Us in Calgary

If you’re in Calgary, you’ll be disappointed to know The Last of Us has seen the last of us.

Deadline is reporting the HBO drama is moving to Vancouver for the filming of Season 2.

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(2) comments

Tom Riddle
Tom Riddle

No reason to watch this woke, zombie free, snooze fest now.

Southern Farmer
Southern Farmer

Show is infected with wokeism. Highly contagious to youth.

