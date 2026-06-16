News

'THE MOST WIDESPREAD SCANDAL THAT HAS EVER BESET BRITAIN': Restore leader Rupert Lowe releases rape gang report

Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe released the long-awaited independent report into grooming gangs in Great Britain on Thursday.
Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe released the long-awaited independent report into grooming gangs in Great Britain on Thursday.WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Mass Immigration
Esther Mcvey
Tony Blair
mass immigration policies
mass immigration and globalism
Keir Starmer
Muslim rape gangs
Grooming Gangs
UK Politics
Restore Britain
Rupert Lowe
Sammy Woodhouse
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news