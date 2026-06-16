'THE MOST WIDESPREAD SCANDAL THAT HAS EVER BESET BRITAIN': Restore leader Rupert Lowe releases rape gang report

CALGARY — Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe released the long-awaited independent report into rape gangs in Great Britain on Tuesday.The 219-page report alleges that the systematic sexual exploitation of at least 250,000 young girls — most of them white — has been occurring since the 1950s. “It goes into the root causes of probably the most extensive, widespread scandal that has ever beset Britain,” Lowe said in a video posted to social media platform X..The report, which was funded through a public fundraising campaign that raised more than £600,000 from approximately 20,000 donors, features testimonies from victims, whistleblowers and experts.Alongside Lowe, the inquiry was led by a panel that included supportive MPs such as Esther McVey, among others, and rape gang survivor Sammy Woodhouse after previous official efforts to investigate the issue failed.The inquiry found that coordinated networks have been operating in Britain across at least 149 local authority areas — nearly 40% of the United Kingdom.According to the report, the networks were involved in drugging, gang rape, trafficking, torture, blackmail through recordings and forced pregnancies.“The scale of the crimes committed is staggering. It has been previously established that, at the very least, 250,000 young white girls have been subjected to repeated rape, gang rape, trafficking, torture, pregnancy, forced Islamic conversion, and lifelong trauma,” the report states.“The true number is probably higher. The perpetrators bear primary responsibility, yet the institutional failures that enabled them for decades must also be confronted.”The inquiry concluded that the perpetrators — predominantly men of Pakistani heritage — exploited vulnerabilities within care homes and schools over an extended period..IN-DEPTH: UK ‘grooming gangs’ still threaten Oxford, families fear return of rapists.It further found that failures by police, social services, the media, the National Health Service (NHS) and political leaders contributed to the abuse continuing unchecked, in part because authorities were reluctant to address the issue amid concerns about accusations of racism.In the foreword to the report, Lowe writes that “a combination of the paralysing fear of ‘racism’ accusations and the scramble for votes from imported foreign sub-cultures meant that pure evil was allowed to metastasise.”He argued that the root cause of the scandal was immigration that began after the Second World War and accelerated under former Prime Minister Tony Blair’s government in the 1990s.“Believing proud nations to be responsible for the mid-20th century destruction of Europe, our post-war leaders embraced diversity and multiculturalism as the supposedly civilized alternative,” Lowe writes.“This report establishes beyond any doubt that this ‘open society’ obsession has in fact enabled untold barbarism of its own.”.The document also examines cultural and religious factors that it argues contributed to the abuse.“The demographic and cultural drivers are clear. Perpetrators from Pakistani Muslim and other Muslim backgrounds operated under an honour- and shame-based clan code that treated non-Muslim girls, especially white working-class girls, as property available for sexual use,” the report states.“This pattern was reinforced by eight theological and legal aspects of Islam. These include the doctrine of Muslim superiority drawn from Quranic verses that position Muslims at the top with a duty to correct non-believers.”Among its recommendations, the report calls for all foreign nationals convicted of child sexual exploitation offences to be deported and for family members who “supported, harboured or failed to report the offending” to face deportation unless it can be proven they had no prior knowledge and cooperated with authorities during any investigation.The inquiry also recommends that British citizens convicted of such offences who hold dual nationality automatically lose their citizenship and become liable for deportation..Other recommendations include the mandatory recording of ethno-religious patterns in child sexual exploitation cases, harsher sentences and penalties, and, in extreme circumstances, the reinstatement of the death penalty.The report also calls for greater accountability from British institutions and the public release of full victim testimonies.Neither British Prime Minister Keir Starmer nor any senior government officials has publicly commented on the report as of publication.Starmer, who is referenced in the inquiry, served as Director of Public Prosecutions during a period when it was reported that approximately 13,000 suspected grooming gang members and pedophiles were let off with simple warning letters.“It’s been a very harrowing experience,” Lowe said on X.“The testimonies we heard were beyond belief, and it is an evil which needs to be dealt with, and dealt with now. I want to let people know this is not the end of it. We will be pursuing those people who have failed us.”