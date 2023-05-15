Vegas wins

 Courtesy nhl.com

The Edmonton Oilers lost Game 6 and their season to the Las Vegas Golden Knights in a 5-2 defeat Sunday night.

For the second straight game, the Oilers surrendered a 2-1 lead and lost. The Oilers hadn't lost consecutive games since Feb. 25-27.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(3) comments

al
al

I quit watching the NHL when the players went on strike. I couldn't care less about a bunch of whiny millionaires playing a game.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

NHL hockey sucks because it is a spineless, gutless organization who kowtows to the woke mafia.

Report Add Reply
xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

Thats easy. Rachel Notley started rooting for them. Put the curse of death on their chances

Report Add Reply

