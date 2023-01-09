Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

 By Dave Naylor

The Twitter Files – COVID-19 Edition - have been released, revealing collusion between pharma giant, Pfizer, a Washington DC lobbyist who also did work for the White House and Twitter’s former ownership.

Elon Musk gave the task of putting together the COVID-19 edition to independent journalist, Alex Berenson, who has been critical of the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.

(1) comment

Big104
Big104

Harm vaccines sales? Who gives a rats a** about harming people!!!

