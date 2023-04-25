Another co-host, Sunny Hostin, said “I don’t think anyone likes to celebrate the demise of someone’s career, but he is responsible for the degradation, somewhat, that we see, of our democracy in this country.”
Hostin brought up God when talking about Carlson leaving the network saying “I just think as a faithful person, look at God. Look at God.”
“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” Fox News said in a statement on Monday.
“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”
“Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday, April 21,” said the statement.
“Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.”
In May 2022, View co-host Joy Behar said “Tucker Carlson has, in a country of 326 million people, he has three million listeners … he’s almost irrelevant.”
In April 2022, Tucker Carlson Tonight had around three million people watching every night on average, while The View had an average 2.214 million viewers per day.
As of March 2023, The View was getting about 2.3 million viewers, while Tucker Carlson Tonight averaged 3.25 million viewers.
Carlson started hosting his eponymous show Nov. 14, 2016. At first, it aired at 7 p.m., but on Jan. 9, 2017, it moved to the 9 p.m. time slot to replace Megyn Kelly’s The Kelly File.
On April 24, 2017, Tucker Carlson Tonight moved again to the 8 p.m. time slot after The O'Reilly Factor was cancelled.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(4) comments
The women of "The View" must be descended from the Witches of Macbeth...
Look forward to watching him wherever he goes. Libs/Dems hate truth
Hahahahahaha Whoopi Goldloser think this "is the end of Tucker" hahahahahaha. Tucker isn't going anywhere. We will be seeing him unleashed and uncensored very soon. Every media company in the United States is currently line up outside his door to sign him to a contract. The View = Delusional!
Tuckers last show was when he unleashed a truth bomb on the absolute murderous criminality of the big Pharma “vaccine” industry and its collusion with our infinitely corrupted politicians and “health officials”
A week later he was gone
That’s our corporate media
