Whoopi Goldberg The View
Image courtesy of Twitter

When the news broke  Tucker Carlson was leaving Fox News, The View hosts immediately mocked him on their daytime talk show.

“Word has just come down that Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” View co-host Whoopi Goldberg told the show audience, amid loud cheering.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

The women of "The View" must be descended from the Witches of Macbeth...

Report Add Reply
xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

Look forward to watching him wherever he goes. Libs/Dems hate truth

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Hahahahahaha Whoopi Goldloser think this "is the end of Tucker" hahahahahaha. Tucker isn't going anywhere. We will be seeing him unleashed and uncensored very soon. Every media company in the United States is currently line up outside his door to sign him to a contract. The View = Delusional!

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Tuckers last show was when he unleashed a truth bomb on the absolute murderous criminality of the big Pharma “vaccine” industry and its collusion with our infinitely corrupted politicians and “health officials”

A week later he was gone

That’s our corporate media

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.