Islamophobia

Amira Elghawaby has been appointed Canada's first representative to combat Islamophobia.

 Courtesy Simon Gohier/CBC

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, QC) yesterday rejected demands that he withdraw the appointment of his “inclusion” advisor for her hurtful comments. One cabinet minister described remarks by Amira Elghawaby as “really inappropriate.”

“She is there to speak for the community, with the community, and build bridges,” Trudeau told reporters. “She has thought carefully over many years about the impacts that various pieces of legislation and various political positions have had on the community. Her job now is to make sure she’s helping the government.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(4) comments

G K
G K

Keep on pi$$ing off Quebec. No one else east of Ontario cares what takes place in the government run by a compromised-part-time-drama-teacher.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Following the Liberal/NDP mantra, Division, Intolerance, Exclusion.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Wait till they have a disagreement, and he turfs her like Jodi R.... then we will see how rapt she feels. Regardless, a very stupid appointment designed to create division in Government, and the People

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Trudeau is a mentally insane psychopath and psychotic

He is malevolent and malignant and dangerous

He needs to be cut out of existence like any cancer

