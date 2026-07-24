'THERE WILL BE A RECKONING': Elon Musk says secure borders, safe cities aren't 'far-right'

CALGARY — Elon Musk has shot down criticism of his politics, telling the chief editor of The Economist that his positions don’t reflect the “far right” but those of “normal people.”During a recent interview with The Economist’s editor-in-chief Zanny Minton Beddoes, the world’s richest man said that policies such as secure borders, safe cities and responsible fiscal government spending were considered mainstream a decade ago..He pointed to speeches made by former US President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton as examples.“What’s quite funny is to take a speech from Obama and Hillary and then go to someone and say, ‘What do you think of the speech by Trump?’ They’re like, ‘Oh, wow, he’s the worst person ever.’ Actually, that was a speech by Obama, or actually that was a speech by Hillary,” Musk said.“I support the normal people. What you call the far right, falsely.”While Beddoes pushed back, acknowledging that the political spectrum had shifted in recent years, she argued that Musk was supporting “populist” and “fringe” political figures in Europe such as Restore UK leader Rupert Lowe and not traditional conservative politicians or policies.“It’s just normal people,” Musk shot back.“Here are the principles: tell me which of these sound terrible: we should have secure borders, we should have safe cities, and we should have sensible spending. Which of those three are far-right fringe?”Beddoes then challenged his claim that “civil war in Britain is inevitable,” noting that he has not visited the United Kingdom in several years and arguing that crime statistics contradict his portrayal of the country.She added that London was safer than any major American city and that violent crime in Great Britain had been declining..'THE MOST WIDESPREAD SCANDAL THAT HAS EVER BESET BRITAIN': Restore leader Rupert Lowe releases rape gang report.Musk maintained his position, saying that if rapidly growing groups with beliefs he considers incompatible with Western values continue to expand, conflict is inevitable.“If you have a large and rapidly growing group of people whose beliefs are antithetical to Western beliefs, at some point there will be a reckoning,” he said.“That’s what you call civil war.”He also disputed Beddoes’s characterization of Britain, suggesting she lives in a “cloistered existence” and invited her to tour the country with him..Beddoes argued that Musk’s massive influence and ownership of social media platform X had helped create an exaggerated perception among Americans that Britain and Europe are increasingly dangerous and dominated by violent crime and Muslim immigration, and questioned whether Musk was racist, an allegation Musk rejected.“My partner is half Indian, and I have four children with her,” he said, adding that one of his children is named after a renowned Indian physicist and that many of the people who worked at his companies were from diverse ethnic backgrounds.He did, however, add that if people are coming to a country with “antithetical views, then I am against that.”“I’m against rape and murder. I’m against imposition of rules and laws that are contrary to what we’ve come to accept in the West,” Musk stated.“It’s a crying shame that the sort of traditional media, like you, doesn’t recognize this.”When asked by Beddoes if he realized that some of his views made people “loathe” him, Musk answered bluntly: “I don’t care.”“Maybe some people do loathe me; that’s probably true,” he said.“I think a lot more people actually like me than they don’t, and I think a lot more people hate you and the media more than you realize.”For many, Musk was simply saying the quiet part out loud, and commentators took to social media to show support..“This ‘journalist’ tries to paint me as ‘far-right’ and racist,” Restore UK leader Rupert Lowe said.“Elon shuts her, and the entire mainstream media, down in the most glorious way.”.“Ten or 15 years ago, you had Obama and Hillary both talking about secure borders, safe cities, sensible spending policies, and other positions,” author Barry J. Collins said.“These are inherently normal policies, but today they are considered ‘far-right.’”