News

'THERE WILL BE A RECKONING': Elon Musk says secure borders, safe cities aren't 'far-right'

Elon Musk has shot down criticism of his politics, telling the chief editor of The Economist that his positions don’t reflect the “far right” but those of “normal people.”
Elon Musk has shot down criticism of his politics, telling the chief editor of The Economist that his positions don’t reflect the “far right” but those of “normal people.”YouTube screenshot courtesy of The Economist
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Immigration
Elon Musk
Barack Obama
Far Right
Islam
Mass Immigration
Hilary Clinton
The Economist
International
Rupert Lowe
Restore UK
zanny minton beddoes
secure borders
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news