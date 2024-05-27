‘THEY KILLED HIM’: Italian MEP suspects foul play in husband's death

Italian MEP Francesca Donato is calling foul play in the sudden and unexpected death of her husband Angelo Onorato, 56, who was found dead in his car over the weekend.While an initial police report shows there were no signs of struggle, Donato and her daughter believe their husband and father was killed. Vincenzo Lo Re, the family’s lawyer said in a statement he was "convinced that the Palermo prosecutor's office will reach (the same) conclusion,” per EuroNews. According to local media reports, the Christian Democrat MEP found a letter in his car stating if anything happened to Onorato, "lawyer knows everything." Donato gave the note to the law enforcement, which is undergoing an investigation into the untimely death of her husband. An autopsy is to be conducted on Monday, Deputy Prosecutor Ennio Patrigni told media..When she couldn’t get in touch with Onorato, who was an architect, on Saturday, Donato and their daughter Carolina tracked his location through his phone’s GPS and discovered his body in his vehicle, near a highway outside Palermo.Police were notified when passerby spotted Onorato and her daughter screaming and crying on the side of the road. "No one dare say or even think that my father committed suicide. They killed him," wrote Carolina on social media. "He was not a person who would have ever left his family like this, and above all, as I personally found him together with my mother, I can tell you that it was not a suicide but a murder.”Donato wrote of the loss of her husband, “I am experiencing the most difficult and devastating moments of my life. The pain is unimaginable.”“I ask everyone to refrain from speculating about the causes of my husband's death. There are investigations underway, let's let the police work. I thank from the bottom of my heart all those who in these terrible hours had words of affection for my beloved Angel and showed closeness and solidarity for my family.”Donato, an MEP since 2019, vocally opposed the Italian government’s vaccine mandate (the green pass) and its policy of sending weapons to Ukraine. She compared the slogan "the vaccine makes you free" with a Nazi slogan “work sets you free,” which was emblazoned on the entrance to the Auschwitz concentration camp. The MEP also said Pfizer’s products (COVID-mRNA vaccines) are "extremely harmful to health" and noted a sudden death of Italian doctor Leonardo Ditta could be linked to the vaccine.