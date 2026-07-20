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‘THEY SEND US MESSAGES’: Manitoba chief rejects calls to exhume residential school burial sites because the dead speak

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) Grand Chief Garrison Settee.
Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) Grand Chief Garrison Settee. CPAC screenshot
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David Eby
Residential Schools
Residential School
Assembly Of First Nations
Kamloops Indian Residential School
Shane Wenzel
Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation
Dallas Brodie
residential school denialism
Kamloops graves claim
OneBC
Grand Chief Garrison Settee
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