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'THEY WILL NEVER PASS': Nenshi dismisses Alberta referendum proposals as ‘waste of time’

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi (right) in Calgary on October 13, 2026.
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi (right) in Calgary on October 13, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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Abpoli
Calgary
Equalization
Jason Kenney
Alberta Ndp
Danielle Smith
Constitution
Abpol
Naheed Nenshi
Equalization Payments
Equalization Referendum
Alberta referendum
Alberta referendum 2026
constitutional reforms
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