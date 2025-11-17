THEY'RE HERE!: Ottawa science chief says aliens could already be here, urges creation of national UFO office

Canada’s top scientist says it’s not impossible that extraterrestrial probes have already visited Earth — and she wants Ottawa to set up a federal office to handle UFO reports from the public.Blacklock's Reporter says a new report from Dr. Mona Nemer, the cabinet-appointed chief science advisor who earns $393,000 a year, says the technology needed for interstellar travel is far beyond anything humans can currently grasp, but not outside the realm of possibility. Her Sky Canada Project: Questions And Answers, obtained through Access To Information, explores whether unidentified aerial phenomena seen by Canadians could be linked to extraterrestrial activity.“Is it possible we are being visited by extraterrestrial vessels, inhabited or not?” the report asks. It concludes that robotic probes would be the most logical first step — just as humans use on Mars today — and although the distances involved make such visits unlikely, they cannot be ruled out. .The report notes that interstellar travel would require “hundreds of years or more, and unimaginable amounts of energy,” far beyond any technology Canada expects to develop even in the coming decades.Nemer, a biochemist and University of Ottawa professor, assigned seven staff members to the Sky Canada Project, though the total cost was withheld. The report says scientists are mainly motivated by the need for rational explanations and acknowledges Canada has no ongoing scientific research into unidentified aerial phenomena. The last federal agency to study UFOs, the National Research Council, shut down its program in 1995.The document also notes that while Americans show strong interest in UFO sightings, Canadian media “does not cover the subject as extensively,” making it difficult to gauge public engagement. .Still, the report says it is scientifically reasonable to assume life exists elsewhere in the universe, including in our own galaxy. As for communication with alien civilizations, it says it is theoretically possible but no signals have been detected despite decades of attempts.In internal memos, Nemer has urged cabinet to create a centralized federal bureau — possibly under the Canadian Space Agency — to receive reports, investigate cases and coordinate scientific research. Such an office would manage public communication, ensure standardized data collection and work with other departments. No government has acted on her recommendation..The report also highlights a culture of ridicule around UFO sightings, warning that pilots and air traffic controllers often stay quiet for fear of harming their reputations. The Sky Canada Project describes a persistent “stigma” that discourages reporting and undermines legitimate investigation. It argues that openness and transparency are essential if Canada wants to take unidentified aerial phenomena seriously.So far, Parliament has not examined the project, leaving Nemer’s call for a national UFO reporting office unanswered.