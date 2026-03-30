News

'THEY'RE PRETTY COMMUNIST': Smith warns Avi Lewis-led NDP threatens Alberta oil and gas

Premier Danielle Smith has raised concerns over the direction of the federal NDP following Sunday’s election of Avi Lewis as its new leader, arguing the party’s policies could have significant implications for Alberta and Canada’s oil and gas sector.
Premier Danielle Smith has raised concerns over the direction of the federal NDP following Sunday’s election of Avi Lewis as its new leader, arguing the party’s policies could have significant implications for Alberta and Canada’s oil and gas sector.YouTube screenshot
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith
New Democratic Party Of Canada
Oil
United Conservative Party
Abpol
Alberta Oil
Naheed Nenshi
Cdnpol
Alberta Oil And Gas
Avi Lewis

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news