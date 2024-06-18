Thief at large after escaping medium-security Alberta prison

An Alberta inmate has escaped from a federal prison, prompting calls to the public for information to put him back.On June 14 at 3:27 p.m., inmate Kevin Lee Sider escaped from Grande Cache Institution, a medium-security federal prison, while on work assignment within the institutional property.The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Grande Cache Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and a warrant for the inmate's arrest has been issued.Kevin Sider is 44 years old, 5-ft. 11-ins, and 232 lbs. The escaped inmate has a fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair and has a tattoo on the left leg.The inmate is currently serving a sentence of 9 years, 6 months, 18 days for Break and Enter and Commit (x11), Laundering Proceeds of Crime, Break and Enter with Intent (x6), Failure to Attend Court, Failure to Comply with Order and Intent to Cause Explosion (x4).CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible. CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate. Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Kevin Sider is asked to contact the police.Grand Cache is 432 km west of Edmonton in the Rocky Mountains. Sider was a resident of Edmonton prior to his arrest.A nearly year-long investigation in Strathcona County led to the Sider and others in April 2020. Officers were looking into thefts from ATMs at gas stations across all four RCMP districts in Alberta.There were 17 break and enters recorded in the case and linked to three suspects, which saw a total of $650,000 in cash stolen.The businesses included the Sherwood Park Fas Gas on July 4, 2019 but the rest of the thefts occurred in outside of Strathcona County with one in Canmore, two in Airdrie, two in Red Deer, two in Blackfalds, one in Valleyview, one in Bonnyville, one in Slave Lake, two in Devon, one in Leduc, one in Devon, one in Coleman and one in Penhold.The thefts happened between August 10, 2016 and Nov. 26, 2019. Sider originally faced 33 charges including 17 counts of break and enters, money laundering and possession of stolen property over $5,000.Bruce Wayne Larter, 53, of Leduc, was charged with 11 offences including four counts of break and enters, money laundering and possession of stolen property over $5,000. Larter was also previously charged in relation to the Slave Lake and Valleyview gas station break and enters by local RCMP.Similar crimes were perpetrated in Alberta in more recent years.On March 24, an improvised explosive device (IED) was used to take the money from the TD Bank ATM in Oyen. RCMP caught up with three suspects in connection with the events at a hotel in Hanna. RCMP seized more than $130,000 in cash, three stolen vehicles, and break-and-enter tools.RCMP Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit began an investigation on March 1 that year after a series of break and enters and ATM thefts at businesses in southern Alberta. The unit was able to identify suspects with the help of the RCMP Strathcona General Investigation Section.