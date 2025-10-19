Thieves make off with ‘priceless’ jewels in Louvre robbery

You'd be forgiven for thinking this is a story out of an action movie, but a robbery that took place Sunday morning in Paris is having people draw parallels to the big screen. .At around 9:30 Sunday morning, just as the museum was opening its doors to the public, thieves, using a crane to gain access to an upstairs window, smashed the glass display case and made off with "several tens of millions of euros" worth of jewellery and other valuables. .The thieves were described as "very professional" by the French Culture Minister, Rachida Dati. "We saw some footage: They don't target people, they enter calmly in four minutes, smash display cases, take their loot and leave. No violence, very professional." .Similar comments came from the Interior Minister, Laurent Nuñez, who said that the thieves must have scouted the location beforehand and had likely done similar robberies in the past, "They broke a window, headed to several display cases and stole jewels ... which have a real historical, priceless value.".French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the robbery and called for the suspects to be found quickly and the valuables recovered. "The theft committed at the Louvre is an attack on a heritage that we cherish because it is our history. We will recover the works, and the perpetrators will be brought to justice.".This situation has brought to light a seeming lack of security at one of the world's most famous museums, with the lack of security being an issue that museum officials had complained about in the past. Earlier in the year, museum officials had petitioned the French government for more funding to upgrade the aging security infrastructure to better protect its many priceless works. .The Louvre was closed for the rest of the day as police began their investigation and crews could clean up the aftermath of the robbery.