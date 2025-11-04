Thieves steal hockey gear from BC team for players with developmental disabilities

RCMP on Vancouver Island are investigating after thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of hockey equipment from a community team that supports players with developmental disabilities.West Shore RCMP say the theft happened sometime between September 28 and October 19 at the Juan De Fuca Recreation Centre in Colwood. The stolen gear included 10 pairs of ice skates, 10 team jackets with the Ravens logo, two sets of goalie equipment and two pairs of goalie skates, worth about $3,500 in total.The equipment belonged to the South Island Ravens, a team that provides athletes of all ages with developmental disabilities the chance to play hockey in an inclusive environment.“This theft is heartbreaking for our players and families,” said Gus Ascroft, general manager and co-founder of the South Island Ravens Hockey Club. “Our program is built on community support and inclusion — losing this gear affects our ability to get players on the ice.”Anyone with information is asked to contact West Shore RCMP or Crime Stoppers.