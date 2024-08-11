Think tank contrasts youth transgender policies between North America and Europe

Some European countries have more sensible youth transgender policies than North America, a Canadian think tank has found, with the agreement of Elon Musk and Jordan Peterson.Teenagers, Children, and Gender Transition Policy: A Comparison of Transgender Medical Policy for Minors in Canada, the United States, and Europe, published July 29 by the Aristotle Foundation for Public Policy, says some European countries have turned away from the "gender affirmation" approach."Several countries, including the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Finland, have explicitly abandoned [gender-affirming care] in recent years in part due to the fear that medical intervention has become overprescribed (studies show that only 12 to 27% of cases of childhood gender dysphoria persist into adulthood)," the study explains."European countries now discourage automatic deference to a child’s self-declaration of gender distress, while also calling for months-long psychotherapy sessions to address co-occurring mental health problems.".The policy review finds Canada and the U.S. are the most permissive countries on legal and medical transitions of children."The only other country to come close is France, yet unlike North America, France’s medical authorities have recognized the uncertainties involved in transgender medical care for children and have urged 'great caution' in its use," the authors explain.French citizens wanting to declare a change in gender cannot do so until age 18. Unlike some Canadian provinces, France only gives legal recognition to male and female genders."Individuals wishing to change their gender in the civil registry must prove that they socially live as the other gender. Evidence may include family testimonies, photographs, and medical certificates. One piece of evidence is not enough," the study explains.The study received added exposure thanks to Twitter ("X") owner Elon Musk and Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson. Their retweets put the findings in front of 12 million viewers..Peterson retweeted Musk's post without comment. on July 22, Peterson interviewed Musk, who shared the story of his own child's male-to-female gender transition.“It wasn't explained to me that puberty blockers are actually sterilization drugs,” said Musk. He agreed with Peterson that their use on pubescent children was “incredibly evil” and “people who have been promoting this should go to prison.”.According to the study, only Alberta and Canada have age restrictions for administering puberty blockers. They are banned for minors under 18 in the U.K., while parental consent is required for youth in Finland and Belgium. Puberty blockers decrease bone density and contribute to infertility when given alongside cross-sex hormones.The authors also report there is no minimum age for cross-sex hormones in Canada in 7 of 10 provinces, and that some of them don't require parental consent for minors, either. France and Denmark are alone among European countries to take such a liberal approach. Biological males who receive cross-sex hormones may be at higher risk for cardiovascular problems.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has announced no Albertan under the age of 18 will have access to top or bottom surgery. For phalloplasty, metoidioplasty, and vaginoplasty, the applicant requires two gender dysphoria diagnoses from two psychiatrists or mental health specialists.In Saskatchewan, top surgeries require the referral of one general practitioner without the need of diagnosed gender dysphoria. For bottom surgeries, the applicant must demonstrate more than one year of living in a gender role congruent with their identity in addition to more than one year of being on hormone therapy.In British Columbia, six months of hormone therapy is required prior to receiving genital surgery. B.C. no longer requires previous congruent living (living as the gender with which one identifies) to qualify. As of February 2023, one recommendation letter is needed for genital surgery (two were required before that date). The age of access for lower (bottom) genital surgery is 19; top surgery is allowed on minors with only the consent of the applicant if they are deemed able to give it.To qualify for transition surgeries in Manitoba, the province requires a referral letter by an approved Manitoba psychologist and health practitioner. No previous hormone replacement therapy is required for top surgeries. One prior year of hormone replacement therapy is required to qualify for bottom surgeries, though applicants are usually referred to Quebec to receive the surgery.