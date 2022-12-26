Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

Aristotle Foundation for Public Policy Executive Director Mark Milke said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is wrong about the province having high insurance rates. 

“Part of the problem is propaganda from government insurance monopolies in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba,” said Milke in an interview. 

Left Coast
Left Coast

BCs Govt run Auto Insurance has been fleecing the Residents of BC for many decades. Back about 12 years ago, a friend in small town Ontario had 3 vehicles insured for what I was paying for my truck in BC, with max discounts.

Problem is even when the opposition Party was in power it was hard not to take the huge profits from the scam.

Much of the high cost of operating ICBC comes from the Billions in Real Estate they own in the province. Claims centers staffed with dozens of people replace the Claims Adjuster of old, who had a tiny office with a desk. You gave him 2 or 3 estimates with your claim and he handled the paperwork.

If you were involved in an accident with a person insured by a different company, they actually looked after your interests . . . unlike ICBC who just call 50/50 much of the time.

Many of the staff of Govt Insurance are Auto Illiterates, they get hired by what they look like or have a meaningless low level University Degree.

bobd.philip
bobd.philip

Daniel is going down a pathway that’s leaning a lot like the NDP, socialization of an industry that is free enterprise based and also paying someone’s debts with my money. If people want a secondary education, accept the responsibility that you’ve incurred, don’t expect me to pay for your decisions. What Daniel should be doing is getting our secondary schools and universities to be more accountable with their operational costs. Spending money on “Safe Spaces” and diversity training is not required in University. University’s are for higher education, they are not “safe havens”, for students to hide from responsibility.

klcarterdp
klcarterdp

Milke has some valid points, and there certainly is some misconceptions about insurance, however there is still the problem of insurance premiums have significantly increased over the last several years. It seems to me as an average driver who has only had 1 accident with a deer that the entire industry is more about gauging. Or, "good drivers" are financing the repairs on vehicles for "poor drivers".

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Can’t speak for Saskatchewan, but I can for BC insurance rates, I lived in northern BC(not by choice but for work) I was shocked, I went from 900.00 a year here in Alberta, to 1800.00 a year there. I had to get my insurance company here to write a letter of no claims for 10 years to get it reduced to 1600 a year there. What also isn’t said, if you buy a used vehicle there, and get a good deal, it doesn’t matter you pay the taxes on book value.

