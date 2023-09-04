Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
Canada and the US violated privacy and transparency to form a biometric security state soon to make digital ID’s, claims a bioethics director at an American think tank.
Dr. Aaron Khariety, a psychiatrist and director of the Program in Bioethics and American Democracy at the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington, DC, shared his thoughts on Episode 13 of The Illusion of Consensus. The podcast is hosted by Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Rav Arora.
Khariety said, “transparency…has been a guiding principle for me during the pandemic, including my critique of many of the public policies.”
The University of California tapped him to explain why ventilators would be used on a triage policy, but imposed a vaccine mandate with a different approach.
“Our committee was never consulted and there was never any meaningful public discussion or debate,” the doctor said.
“And I knew as soon as the policy was proposed that this was going to be the most ethically controversial policy of all the ones that we had reviewed. These vaccine mandates violated the principle of informed consent.”
Khariety believes momentum towards a biomedical security state began after 9/11 when the US foreign policy and security establishment became increasingly concerned about biological weapons.
Next, the pandemic brought the security state to birth through "melding together of…an increasingly militarized public health apparatus… [and] the use of digital technologies of surveillance and control to monitor and in some cases enforce compliance with public health directives.”
All of this was “backed up by the police powers of the state and severe punishments in some cases for dissidents,” Khariety explained.
The Centres for Disease Control bought bulk cell phone data “from a very shady company” to monitor how many people were gathered at churches and schools and other public places during lockdowns.
“They admitted that they were going to use that data in the future for other public health applications and while linking that to a philosophy that we're all just biohazards,” he said.
“This was supposedly anonymized data, deidentified data; but there were some researchers at Princeton that showed with only four of the data points on any one of these devices, they could easily identify who it belonged to.”
The Trudeau government was equally duplicitous, Kheriaty told the podcast’s 16,000 subscribers.
“Canada did the same thing even though Trudeau had publicly promised Canadians that they wouldn't be monitoring cell phone data during the pandemic in this way,” he said.
“The use of digital technologies for surveillance has only increased since the pandemic and I talk [in my book] about what the next steps in that process are going to be in terms of tying digital IDs to biometric data,” he said.
“COVID accelerated the advance and the adoption and the kind of passive acceptance of new levels of surveillance and control that [was impossible] under ordinary circumstances.”
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(7) comments
Trudeau has introduced enough of Chinas policies into our country. While the alphabet and climate nut jobs scream and shout, our freedoms are quickly and quietly being taken away. Our society is being eroded by drugs from China, it’s become an epidemic, yet Trudeau refuses to address it. He instead wants to dump more Chinese drugs, paid for by tax payers, as a safe solution. Now he’s trying to force digital ID’s down our throats, cause it worked so well in China. We all seen how that worked out for the average person over there.
The scope of evil that was unleashed on Canadians under the guise of the “COVID”umbrella was unprecedented
The lies, treachery and deceit was fathomless
It was clearly and obviously a Trojan horse to piggyback fascism into Canada
It showed unequivocally the true evil behind the child psychopath Trudeau and his ChiCom/ WEF controllers and paymasters
And most stunningly of all , EVERY institution in Canada (especially the judiciary and media) that was initially designed to protect us from such evil were themselves completely captured
We discovered to our dismay that our Charter Rights were fictitious and never really existed when put to the test
Well said, thank you.
They all are in cahoots with Satan
As the apostle Paul wrote to Timothy, "This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come." We haven't seen anything yet; it's just getting warmed up. Christ said if He did not return and intervene we would wipe ourselves off the face of the earth!
"Woe for the earth and for the sea: because the devil is gone down unto you, having great wrath, knowing that he hath but a short time." Do we see the nations of the earth boiling with unrest, nations building up WMD, wars and rumours of wars? Do we see the rapid decline of the former bastions of freedom and democracy? I would say we do!
And still no one is asking why !
[thumbup]
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.