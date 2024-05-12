News

Think tank says addressing low Canadian fertility and family erosion should be 'a top priority'

Canadian fertility is at a record low of 1.3%, laments a think tank researcher
Canadian fertility is at a record low of 1.3%, laments a think tank researcherMacdonald-Laurier Institute
Loading content, please wait...
Macdonald Laurier Institute
Canadian Fertility
Tim Sargent
tax reform

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news