Think tank says federal EV quota changes unrealistic and costly

The federal government’s plan to replace electric vehicle sales quotas with a reduced emissions standard is unrealistic and could saddle Canadians with massive costs, according to the Montreal Economic Institute (MEI).Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that instead of gradually banning conventional vehicles by 2035, 75% of new vehicles sold in that year would need to meet an electric-equivalent emissions standard. The MEI warns this target ignores current consumer demand and Canada’s unprepared electricity infrastructure.Meeting the 2035 target would require 680,000 public charging ports by 2040, nearly 40,000 new ports annually, at a total cost of $18 billion — far above Ottawa’s $1.5-billion funding announcement. Upgrading electricity production and transport systems to meet the increased demand could add another $294 billion.“Replacing one unrealistic target with another unrealistic target just kicks the problem down the road,” said Gabriel Giguère, senior policy analyst at the MEI. “Presenting a watered-down version of a bad public policy doesn’t make it a good public policy.”The MEI calls on the Carney government to abandon the subsidies and focus on practical, economically sound solutions before Canadians face further costs and infrastructure strain.