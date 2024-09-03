News

Think tank supports Smith's idea of non-AHS hospitals

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Health Minister Adriana LaGrange, and Nurse Practitioner Association of Alberta President Susan Prendergast
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Health Minister Adriana LaGrange, and Nurse Practitioner Association of Alberta President Susan PrendergastCourtesy Alberta Government/YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Hospitals
Montreal Economic Institute
Krystle Wittevrongel
Alberta Health Services
Drayton Valley
Emmanuelle B. Faubert

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news