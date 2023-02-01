FBI agents descended on President Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, DE, and conducted a search for additional classified documents, the president's attorney Bob Bauer said.
"Today, with the president’s full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, DE. Under DOJ’s standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate," Bauer said in a statement.
"The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today’s search," he added.
Sources confirmed to Fox NewsFBI agents are on the premises and will be until the search is complete. There is no warrant.
Fox is also reporting neither the FBI nor the DOJ announced the search was taking place and the story was broken by CBS News.
Authorities later announced no classified documents had been found.
Reporters staked out near the Reboboth home saw black sport utility vehicles and sedans arriving at the home mid-morning. It was confirmed the vehicles belonged to FBI and DOJ agents.
CNN reported Biden’s personal attorneys previously searched the Rehoboth home Jan. 11 and found no classified documents, however, the lawyers are not cleared to view classified materials, resulting in the FBI and DOJ taking over.
The FBI and Special Counsel Robert Hur did not comment.
The search at the Rehoboth Beach home follows a search of Biden’s other Delaware home in Wilmington last month, and a search of Biden’s old office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington DC. Classified documents were discovered in both locations.
The Biden team consented to each search and is working with the Justice Department to find and turn over all classified documents in Biden's possession dating to his time as vice president, though some date to when he was a senator, reported Fox News.
In total, it's estimated between 25 and 30 documents with classified markings have been recovered from Biden's possession and turned over to the National Archives and the Justice Department.
Biden, like his predecessor Donald Trump, is under special counsel investigation for his retention of classified records.
The White House repeatedly declined to comment on the contents of the classified records, as well as the levels of the classification, saying instead that the records "have been turned over to proper authorities and will be part of the ongoing investigation." Lawmakers pressed for more transparency on the content of those documents, but to no avail, and have accused the Biden administration of attempting to "stonewall" their efforts.
In mid-January, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters the search for documents possibly in Biden’s possession was over. However, documents were found at Biden's Wilmington home on Jan. 14 and again on Jan. 20.
The Republican controlled House of Representatives is expected to soon launch an investigation into Biden's handling of classified materials, says Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., telling Fox News, "nothing that Joe Biden's done with respect to mishandling these classified documents is normal."
The search comes on the same day the DOJ Justice announced Hur officially begins his job overseeing the investigation of Biden’s handling of classified documents. Hur takes over for US Attorney John Lausch who conducted an initial review that has since become a full-blown criminal investigation.
Hur, who previously served as US attorney in Maryland, was nominated to that position by then-President Donald Trump in 2017. He served in the role until his resignation in 2021. In the job, Hur played a key role in a number of high-profile cases, including a children’s book scandal involving then-Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh that resulted in Pugh being sentenced to three years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.