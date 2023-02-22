Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy

The list of people vying for the Republican Party’s candidate for president in the 2024 election has grown to three.

Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur and Republican political activist dubbed the ‘CEO of Anti-Woke', announced his candidacy Tuesday night, joining former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley in the race.

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Watched him last night on Tucker Carlson but have seen him several times on Tucker. The guy is really smart and full-on anti-woke.

He may not win but he's certainly going to be interesting to watch.

