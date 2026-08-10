News

Third man charged in GTA synagogue shootings

23-year-old Barrie resident faces multiple counts related to March attacks
a 23-year-old from Barrie is facing eight charges related to the shooting
a 23-year-old from Barrie is facing eight charges related to the shootingYork Police
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario
Crime
Toronto
Shooting
Jewish Synagogue
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news