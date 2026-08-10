Third man charged in GTA synagogue shootings

TORONTO — York Regional Police have charged a third man in connection with the synagogue shootings that took place in Vaughan and Toronto earlier this year.Police announced Monday that a 23-year-old Barrie man is facing eight charges, including four counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, and two counts of mischief related to religious property.He is the third person charged in the case. A 17-year-old from Waterloo and an 18-year-old man of no fixed address were arrested in May. Their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.York police said the Barrie man is linked to four shooting incidents in total, including the attacks on the two synagogues. He was initially arrested for a separate shooting on March 25. Investigators later connected him to the synagogue cases while he was already in custody..On March 6, gunfire damaged the front doors of the Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto synagogue near Clark Avenue West and York Hill Boulevard in Vaughan. Two people were inside at the time and were not injured.The following night, shortly after midnight on March 7, shots were fired at the entrance of the Shaarei Shomayim synagogue near Bathurst Street and Glencairn Avenue in Toronto.York police, working with Toronto police, say the investigation remains active but that there are currently no other suspects.