Third of pot smokers get their weed from black market

A third of marijuana users still prefer purchasing from black market dealers due to better product, price, and service, according to in-house Department of Public Safety research. Blacklock's Reporter says cannabis users showed indifference towards the connection between illegal sources and organized crime.“Very few participants see a connection between obtaining cannabis from illegal sources and organized crime,” stated the report. Despite Parliament's 2018 legalization of marijuana, users believed that “illegal suppliers should not be too worried.”“Price was an important, if not the most important, driver for getting cannabis products from illegal sources,” the report revealed. “This was especially the case for dry leaf and edibles. ‘Quality’ was also an important factor.”The report highlighted that many users appreciated the services provided by their dealers, such as doorstep delivery, anytime service, the opportunity to see or sample the product, small bonuses, extra product, and no-hassle returns.These findings were based on interviews with marijuana users in 11 focus groups across the nation, with the public safety department spending $96,429 on the research conducted by Quorus Consulting Group.“I am not a big fan of the dispensaries,” one participant remarked. “The relationship I have with my dealer is a friendly one,” said another. “I don’t have to ask a lot of questions,” noted a third.The report also indicated that marijuana users were indifferent to who profited from the trade since Parliament normalized cannabis use. “Ultimately those who believe it is important to them that the products they are using come from authorized sources were the minority,” it stated. “For the most part participants feel that cannabis is legal in Canada and as such it does not matter where they obtain their products.”In 2018, the Department of Finance emphasized that the goal of legalization was to create a safe, legal, regulated market. “We want a solid legal market to protect young people and make sure cannabis profits don’t wind up in the hands of criminals,” testified Gervais Coulombe, director of excise tax policy.Government caucus members insisted that eliminating the black market was crucial.“We want to put an end to organized crime around marijuana and we want to ensure the black market if not 100% eliminated is reduced to as great an extent as possible,” said then-Liberal MP Ramez Ayoub during a 2017 Commons health committee hearing.“Between doing nothing and keeping the status quo, or on the other hand opening up the doors wide, there is a balance to be struck,” Ayoub added. “That is what we’re trying to do here.”Critics at the time dismissed the notion. “I really believe there are many on the Liberal side that know this is a bad idea,” stated then-Conservative MP Dave Van Kesteren.