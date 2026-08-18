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Third set of human remains found on Lanark County property

OPP identify missing man Lawrence Bertrim, last seen in 2022
A photo of Lawrence Bertrim, the latest victim.
A photo of Lawrence Bertrim, the latest victim.Ontario Provincial Police
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Ontario
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Opp
Missing Person
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