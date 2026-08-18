Third set of human remains found on Lanark County property

TORONTO — Ontario Provincial Police have identified a third set of human remains found on a rural property near Smiths Falls as those of Lawrence Bertrim, a man missing since 2022.Bertrim, who was 42 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen at approximately 11 p.m. on September 30, 2022, in downtown Smiths Falls. His remains were located on August 6 on a property on Kelly Jordan Road in Lanark County.OPP said the cause of death has not been determined and no charges have been laid. A $50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction remains available.“Locating Lawrence Bertrim is a significant development for his family, who have waited nearly four years for answers, and for the investigative team, who have worked relentlessly on this case,” said Det.-Insp. Jennifer Patton. “While this discovery marks important progress, the investigation is far from complete. We understand the public interest generated by the discovery of three missing persons on a single property, and we ask for patience as investigators continue to follow the evidence wherever it leads.”.The same property previously yielded the remains of Robbie Thomson, found in October 2025 while police executed a search warrant. Four people have been charged in connection with Thomson’s death: Christopher Fenton, 48, and Erin Mackie, 40, both of Montague Township, and Joshua Belfiori, 34, of Kingston, face first-degree murder charges. Mark Fenton, 42, of Smiths Falls, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.In July, police found the remains of Robert Lambert, 75, of Montague Township, who went missing in 2018. No charges have been laid in that case.Police will maintain an increased presence on Kelly Jordan Road. The investigation continues under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch with assistance from multiple specialized units.Anyone with information is asked to contact the dedicated OPP tip line at 1-844-677-9404